LAHORE: White Ribbon Campaign Pakistan arranged ‘White Ribbon Ride’ to end violence against women in collaboration with ‘Crazy Horse’ and HOG Pakistan. Motorcycle riders holding White Ribbon flags and white ribbon placed on their jackets and helmets departed from Lahore Polo Club and reached Indigo Heights. With passion and purpose, the group rode across Jail Road, Main Boulevard, Liberty Market and Hussain Chowk to highlight the message of White Ribbon.

The activity was the part of 16 Days of Activism to End Violence against Women, commemorated each year starting November 25 to December 10.

It was men reaching out to men in which bikers spread the message that beating women or violence against women is not okay. The riders took a pledge never to commit, excuse and remain silent about violence against women. They invited other men to join the men’s movement to end violence against women. A movement launched by the men who are not afraid to stop violence against women.

Talking to the media CEO White Ribbon Omer Aftab said, “We need millions of men as agents of change to end violence against women.” Eradicating violence against women from society is not possible without engaging men, he said. One of the representatives of the bikers’ group showed deep concern for the victims of violence and said a good Muslim and a good human being would never harm any woman around him and we must protect the women suffering from violence. Managing director of Indigo Heights Col (retd) Ahmad Fazeel Khan said Indigo Heights is a proud sponsor of the activity.

It’s an exciting initiative where riders who look cool and ride powerful bikes, talk about respectful relationships and tackling violence against women.