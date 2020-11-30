MDCAT 2020 results to be announced in 10 days: PMC

KARACHI: The result of Sunday’s Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) would be announced within next 10 days, a top official of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) told Geo News on Sunday. PMC Vice-President Barrister Ali Raza said over 125,000 aspiring candidates were registered for the MDCAT 2020 held across country on Sunday. “Only 138 students informed the PMC about them being COVID-19 positive and we will take their exam on December 13,” he added. The PMC will finalise the MDCAT results within next 7 to 10 days, he said.

When asked about the difficulties faced, Raza said he visited several centres in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other council members also reviewed arrangements at different centres across country, but didn't find any complaint about the measures taken by the authorities. “I asked students about implementation of coronavirus SOPs and syllabus and they were satisfied with the steps,” he said, adding that they were hopeful of good results.

Ali Raza said the PMC took prompt action on reports of test paper being leaked in Peshawar.

The law-enforcement agencies were asked to apprehend the culprits involved in the case. “Even the PMC didn't have the paper so after the test started and we compared it with the one leaked on social media and found it to be fake.”

The PMC official said the commission was working on a centralised information system which would help them disseminate information in real-time.