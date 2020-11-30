Police hope to work out Badaber girl murder case soon

PESHAWAR: The police teams investigating the murder of a young girl in Badaber have reached close to the culprit involved in the killing, a source told The News on Sunday.

However, no significant progress could be made in the murder of another child in Telaband area in the limits of Badaber Police Station.

“The investigators believe the Balokhel murder case will be worked out soon as they have shortlisted a couple of key suspects in the incident,” said the source.

The source said a number of elders held a meeting at the Badaber Police Station on Sunday after which some of the locals rounded up during investigation were released.

Police investigators were probing the incidents through conventional ways to find any clue about the murderers involved in the two incidents.

In the first incident in Telaband area of Badaber, a four-year-old boy Tahirullah was found dead in fields in mid-November. His abdomen was cut but no organ was removed.

Five days later, a seven-year-old girl Aalia was killed by unidentified killers. They threw her body in a graveyard after setting her on fire.

An official of the capital city police on Saturday said the postmortem report of the girl was not very helpful since her body was burnt.

The investigators, however, were working on other evidence and believed the case will be worked out soon.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid, 44 people had been interviewed and interrogated in the case while over 600 samples were collected.

Profiling of large number of people in Balokhel has been going on for two weeks to find any clue about the killers. Four specialist teams have been constituted to probe the murders of the two children.

The teams remained at the Badaber Police Station while their previous responsibilities were handed over to their deputies as acting charge.

The specialist teams included one for intelligence collection, another for profiling and interviews, third one for cellular investigation and interrogation and one for raids and arrests.