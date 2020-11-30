AirSial to start operations in Pakistan next month

KARACHI: Pakistan's third private airline AirSial has finally decided to launch operations in the country next month and its first flight via Airbus A320 landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from the United States on Sunday.

As reported by Profit, AirSial was earlier expected to launch flight operations in June this year, however, the process had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on air travel.

According to the report, the airline's operations will initially rely on three Airbus A320-200s, which have been leased from AerCap, the world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, based in Dublin, Ireland. Celebrating the arrival of the first flight to Pakistan, former national cricket captain Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter account and wrote that it is a proud moment for everyone in Sialkot who had been associated with the operation. Aviation photography website PAF Falcons and Plane Spotters Pakistan also shared photographs and videos of the aircraft as it landed in Karachi. "Finally the much-awaited AirSial A320 is here, it's a proud moment for everyone in Sialkot, who has been a part of the process," he wrote. The ex-skipper also shared a video of the plane.