Mir Zafarullah Jamali put on ventilator after heart attack

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was battling for life on Sunday after being placed on a ventilator following a heart attack and severe breathing problems.

The senior politician is currently under treatment at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications. He suffered a heart attack also due to which the doctors placed him on the ventilator.

Talking to a TV channel, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said that former prime minister suffered a heart attack on Friday.

He said that Mir Zafarullah Jamali was immediately shifted to a local hospital in Chak Shahzad. He said that now he was moved to AFIC in Rawalpindi.