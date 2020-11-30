Rally held against plan to develop islands

Speakers at a rally on Sunday lambasted the incumbent rulers for “destroying the country economically, socially and politically” and depriving the citizens of their basic rights.

A large number of workers took part in a rally to condemn “the anti-people policies of the International Monetary Fund” and the federal government’s plan to build new cities on islands in Sindh. The National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and the Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) jointly organised the rally that started from Regal Chowk and culminated at the Karachi Press Club. Holding red flags, banners and placards, the rally’s participants shouted slogans to highlight their demands.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said the production process was decreasing while the purchasing power had reduced. They said the rulers had pushed the citizens “into the slavery of the IMF”.

“Inflation has jumped to 14 per cent and about 17.5 million people were jobless, while in young people the ratio of joblessness is over eight per cent,” a speaker said. “Due to the worst economic policies of this government, the loans of Pakistan have increased to $113 billion.”

The speaker said crucial entities were being privatised and thousands of workers were being rendered jobless. “The sacking of 4,500 workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills at the stroke of a pen is the worst example. This is also being done in the PIA and other organisations.”

The speakers said the workers were compelled to toil like slaves in factories and workplaces. “They are not even paid the minimum wages of Rs17,500 per month as announced by the government.”