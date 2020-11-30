French cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Four police officers detained after a video appeared to show them beating a black music producer in Paris were brought before a judge on Sunday, a source close to the investigation said. The source said the officers faced the judge around noon, just a day after mass demonstrations throughout France opposing police violence and the government’s new legislation restricting sharing images of officers.