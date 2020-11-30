Four killed in SL prison riot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Colombo: Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka’s capital where at least four inmates were killed and 24 wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed to the Mahara prison where had inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.