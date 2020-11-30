Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted on Sunday, belching a column of smoke and ash four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of the local airport. There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago. But authorities raised the volcano’s alert status to its second-highest level as they warned of possible lava flows.