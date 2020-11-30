Pak officials ask NZ ministry to share players’ actual test reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team management has asked the New Zealand’s ministry of health to share the actual test reports of all players who were declared positive and whose second Covid-19 test results were held back by the authorities.

Though the ministry have declared that some of the positives are carrying non-infectious virus (dead virus), it did not share as to how many who were declared positives were carrying the dead virus from the second test and what is the outcome of the second test on these players.

Dr Sohail Saleem, who is accompanying the team, in a letter addressed to the ministry has asked for sharing results of the second test. “Since the authorities have declared that some of the cases are non-infectious (dead virus), we want to know the exact status of each case and also need in in-writing information on these cases following the second test. Also, need to know the exact medical term to all these positives can pose any threat to others as to how many positive cases are carrying the active virus,” an official accompanying the team told ‘The News’.

He said that the New Zealand’s health ministry has yet to respond to this very important query. “Possibly because of Sunday and close day, the ministry has not responded to the letter sent to them. Possibly their response would come Monday, the day when the third Covid-19 test will be conducted on all players. Before that we want them to share all results including those held back.”

The NZ ministry also declared that in total 11 Pakistani cricketers is carrying the history of Covid-19 virus. “That is no surprise as everyone knows it well that before embarking on the summer tour to England a good number of players were tested positive of Covid-19 and the majority of these recovered in time for the tour. So these players must be carrying dead-virus which is not dangerous to anyone.”

Meanwhile, cricketers celebrated their batting coach Younis Khan’s 43rd birthday in strict confinement in Christchurch Sunday. “All cricketers telephoned Younis and wish him a happy birthday while staying within their rooms as is required under the rules. They shared followers with Younis on Whatsapp and wish him a happy birthday and long life.”

Pakistan players continue to stay in their rooms and only come out wearing masks for a brief walk during a specific time. However, even for that, all the necessary precautionary measures are being adopted. During the last three days, the majority of players preferred staying within the rooms watching international cricket on TV screens.