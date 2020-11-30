The federal cabinet has approved anti-rape laws to put an end to rape crimes across the country. The people lauded the efforts taken to teach a severe and exemplary lesson to culprits. However, the authorities must realise that passing the laws is not enough. The strict implementation of the laws is fundamental to get the desired results.

Recently, the Zainab Alert bill was approved, but was not implemented in true letter and spirit. Thrilling incidents like the motorway gang-rape case and the Kashmore incident highlight the fact that Pakistan needs strict anti-rape laws to deal with the situation. The government should ensure that these laws are being strictly enforced all over the country.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad