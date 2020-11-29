Qureshi wants UAE visa problem solved

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday met United Arab Emirates (UAE) State Minister Reem Al Hashimi and highlighting the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens regarding UAE visa emphasized their resolution at the earliest.

The two foreign ministers, during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, COVID-19 situation, Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with the UAE in diverse fields.

Appreciating Qureshi’s initiative to propose a resolution on combating Islamophobia at the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of strengthening it as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah. It was also agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s Engage Africa initiative aims at developing closer relations with the African continent.

He said this in a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart Omar Qamaruddin Ismail on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues of common interest, a Foreign Office press release said. Qureshi said Pakistan and Sudan enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith and similarity of views. He highlighted Africa as an important continent with 1.3 billion population and 54 countries. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the ways to enhance trade and investment. The foreign minister stressed that there were enormous opportunities between the two countries in various fields, including security, education, health, agriculture. Both sides agreed to maintain close contact and carry forward process of strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.