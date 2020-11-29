Online hearing of overseas Pakistanis complaints

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Online hearing of complaints of overseas Pakistanis has been started in Gujrat district as per instructions of the Punjab government. The overseas Pakistanis would be able now to report their problems and grievances directly to the competent authorities, said DC Saif Anwar while addressing a meeting of the Overseas Pakistanis Committee.