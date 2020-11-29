Girl killed, father injured in road accident

KASUR: A girl was killed while her father sustained injuries in an accident near Jambar Adda on Saturday. Noor Hassan and his daughter Ayesha were on their way by a bike when it was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley. As a result, Ayesha died on the spot while her father injured.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in six incidents here on Saturday. Sajid was on his way when two dacoits snatched his motorbike from him near Maulapur Road. They also shot at and injured him on resistance.

Three robbers snatched Asif’s motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs 5,000 cash from him near Chah Aroot Singh while two dacoits looted Rs 12,000 and a mobile phone from Bilal near Peruwala Road. Two robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Salman near Chak 65. Two robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Talib near Mustafabad and unidentified thieves stole cattle of Sher Muhammad near Bhamba Kalan village.

TWO WOMEN ABDUCTED: Two women were abducted in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Three accused, including Abdullah, allegedly abducted Rahmat Ali’s wife Sughran Bibi near Rasoolpur. In another incident, accused Khalid allegedly abducted Nasreen Bibi near Labhana Chak 37 Pattoki. Police have registered separate cases.

SEMINAR: An awareness seminar was organised in connection with the inauguration of anti-polio campaign by the Health Department at Tehsil Council Hall on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti said that 644,660 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio during the campaign. He told that 313 area in-charges, 1,381 mobile teams, 131 fixed teams, 74 transit teams and 3,444 polio workers would perform duty during the campaign.