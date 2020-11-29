SALUTA condemns PSF over abusing teacher

SUKKUR: Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers’ Association (SALUTA) has condemned the activists of People’s Students Federation (PSF) over abusing and misbehaving with a teacher, when he refused to provide university buses and funding for the PDM’s rally in Multan.

General Secretary SALUTA Dr Akhtiar Ghumro has demanded to rusticate the PSF activists, who allegedly involved in the incident, and an FIR should also be registered against them. Reports said the vice-chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur had recently given Prof Dr Ameer Chandio an additional charge of chairman transport. While, the PPP’ students’ wing PSF had asked him to provide buses and funding for the PDM’s rally in Multan, and after his denial, the activists misbehaved and abused him.