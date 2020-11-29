Youngsters try to kidnap student in social media publicity race

LAHORE : Some youngsters resorted to beatings and high-handed tactics in a race for publicity on Instagram.

A group of youths tried to kidnap a class 10 student, Talha Shabbir, a resident of Defence Phase VII. A case has been registered on the complaint of his father Mehr Shabbir against 10 youths in Defence A police station. The accused are: Salh Butt, Amjad Butt, Hamza, Haseeb, Dilawar, Ahsan, Rameez Salman and their three unidentified accomplices. They allegedly stormed the house of Talha and tried to kidnap him.

Salh Butt and Amjad Butt allegedly had been taking strange steps to increase followers on social media accounts. According to the FIR, Salh Butt and Amjad Butt threatened Talha with serious consequences on social media. Several videos of firing into the air, alcohol drinking, cigarette smoking have gone viral.

The victim's father has appealed to senior police officials to take legal action against the accused.

Man held for violating copyright law: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a man over the charges of copyright violation. A publisher had moved a complaint against copyright infringement.

After which, an FIA team comprising SI Shahbaz-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Asif accompanied by the team of the publisher raided Sajid Book Depot in Yazman Adda Tailwala and recovered pirated books. The FIA team arrested one Muhammad Sajid and registered a case against him under copyright law.