MDCAT being held today under SOPs

Islamabad : Hundreds of students will sit the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) today (Sunday) across the country.

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission, the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, the MDCAT will take place in designated centres under the strict enforcement of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

The test centres have been set up in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Haripur, Hassanabdal, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kharian/Jhelum, Lahore, Larkana, Mirpur, Mirpur Khas, Multan, Muzafarrabad, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur and Swat.

The National University of Medical Sciences will organise the exercise.

The PMC said the students, who were issued admit cards and roll number slip ahead of the November 15 admission test, would be eligible to sit the November 29 test.

The test will comprise 200 multiple-choice question with the candidates given two hours to answer them in black and white. There will be no negative marking.

With each MCQ carrying five marks, the test will have 80 Biology questions, Chemistry 60, Physics 40 and English 20.