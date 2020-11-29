5 die of COVID-19, 558 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 702 while another 558 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities taking tally to 3,864.

It is important that the population in the region faced the most intense phase of COVID-19 outbreak during June but the situation in the last 10 days has made the situation more alarming with nearly 6,000 new cases and 85 deaths caused by the virus. The spread of corona virus is unchecked mainly because majority of residents in the region are not serious in following SOPs to avoid infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that two patients died of COVID-19 in ICT in the last 24 hours while another 447 were confirmed positive taking tally to 29,427. The number of deaths caused by the virus in ICT has reached 307 and the number of active cases got to 6028 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as many as three confirmed patients of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 395 while 111 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 9,187 of which 7,644 have recovered.

On Saturday, a total of 114 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 1,034 confirmed patients were in home isolation.