Sat Nov 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Digital teaching

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Islamabad : Riphah Academy of Research and Education (RARE) of Riphah International University organised 3rd International Online Symposium on ‘Digital Teaching and Assessment; Challenges for Students’ on Friday.

The theme of the symposium was ‘Impact of digital transformation on student`s wellbeing in COVID era.’ The speakers from various countries including Canada, Australia, UAE, America, Malaysia, Turkey, Philippines, Kenya and Pakistan addressed the participants of the online symposium. Speakers shared their hands-on experience with the participants regarding facing hurdles and difficulties due to COVID-19.

