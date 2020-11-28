Modern economy

According to news reports, the UAE has suspended work and visit visas to 13 Muslim-majority countries including Pakistan. This is another grave setback to the vulnerable economy of Pakistan. Working conditions in Saudi Arabia were already unfavourable and with the recent decision of the UAE, thousands of Pakistani workers will be left jobless. But our ruling elite don't care. This recent move is unlikely to stir our ruling elite from their slumber. We refuse to modernise our economy to meet the requirements of the global economy. We haven’t learned lessons from the UAE which started modernising its economy in a timely manner and succeeded in a short period. Today, the UAE, which got technical support from Pakistan, turned deserted dunes into economic hubs. The country’s amazing and incredible success was achieved after it gave preference to the economy. Today, the UAE has a strong secular economy.

On the contrary, our economy is hostage to extremist elements. However, those elements who brainwash and exploit naïve people enjoy western education and own property in Europe, the US, the UAE, etc. If we continue to rely on foreign aid, grants and debt, we are doomed. We must work towards becoming a self-reliant country. For this, we must follow the success stories of other countries like the UAE, China and even Iran

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi