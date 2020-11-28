UVAS, Danish varsity ink MoU

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business, Denmark (DAAB) signed have an MoU to promote cooperation in the fields of livestock development, management, breed improvement, nutrition, extension and support services. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Head of International Division DAAB Mr Carsten Friis Poulsen signed the MoU in a virtual MoU signing ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus. This initiative was arranged by Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark Ahmad Farooq.

VU Fall semester: Virtual University Rector Naeem Tariq has said that Fall-2020 semester activities, including assessment and examinations will continue smoothly without any interruption all over country.

Chairing a meeting, the rector appreciated the university academic staff for providing efforts during Spring semester when COVID-19 was at its peak. Virtual University not only continued their academic activities but also helped many other universities of country to build their online educational setup, he added.