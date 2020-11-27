4 FWO workers martyred in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Four workers of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) were killed in a target killing attack in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan district on Thursday. District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan said that unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Mir Ali tehsil, leaving four persons dead on the spot. He said that the slain men were workers of the FWO, a military engineering and construction company. The dead included Zafar Abbas belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, Abid Mahmood from Abbottabad, Ahmad Saeed hailing from Gujranwala and Noor Faraz, resident of Mir Ali. The bodies were shifted to the hospital in Mir Ali for postmortem.

Meanwhile, officials said a search operation had been launched in the area to arrest the accused involved in the killing of the four FWO employees.