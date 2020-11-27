JI holds govt responsible for energy, flour crises

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has held the government responsible for energy, sugar and wheat flour crises in country. JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, while addressing a meeting of MYC and party office-bearers at Mansoora Thursday, said that incomprehensible delay in import of LNG caused nation a loss of Rs122 bn while the government was unable to control the steep rise in gas prices due to shortage. He alleged that the government had robbed the poor of over Rs700 billion.