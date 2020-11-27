Opposition doing politics on coronavirus: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has lamented politicising coronavirus by the opposition and said the opposition leaders also tried in vain to politicise this issue before.

In a statement, the CM said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics on the issue of coronavirus. One has to stand with the people to serve the ailing humanity and the PTI leadership has not left the citizens alone in a corona pandemic, he said.

On the other side, the CM maintained the opposition is limited to issuing statements while leaving people in the lurch.

The opposition has shown that it wants to protect personal interests. It is time to stand united while rising above politics, he said. The world has changed due to the virus but the negative politics of the opposition is not changed.

The attempt of the opposition to divide the nation in this difficult moment is deplorable, he said. APP adds: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from DPO Sheikhupura on molestation of a girl student after kidnapping near Sheikhupura.

The CM directed the police to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The bereaved family would be provided justice and perpetrators of the crime will not escape from the stern punishment, the CM added.