PTI foreign funding issue: ECP scrutiny body fails to make progress

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee meeting regarding the PTI foreign funding accounts Thursday was adjourned owing to the death of brother of committee head, who is ECP director general law.

The last meeting of the three-member committee was held on October 21. The committee head’s brother died due to coronavirus. The date of meeting of the next meeting would be intimated to the parties concerned afterwards.

The committee has been meeting since March 2018 to review PTI accounts on allegations of illegal funding and corruption in a case filed by the PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar way back in November 2014.

It is pertinent to mention that the committee’s last report filed in August 2020 was rejected completely by the ECP in its order dated August 27, 2020 for lack of credible scrutiny. Babar alleges massive irregularities in the ruling party’s foreign funding, which the party denies outrightly.