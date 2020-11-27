102 cops promoted

Islamabad : A total of 102 constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan , a meeting of DPC was held. The meeting presided over by SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq was attended by SP (Headquarters) Arif Hussain Shah, DSP (Headquarters)Shams Akber and DSP (Police training School) Tahir Khan.

As per recommendations of DPC, total of 102 constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank of Head Constable.