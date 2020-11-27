3 shops ‘torched’ in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Unidentified persons set three shops on fire in Janda Bazaar in Mohmand district on Thursday.

Jalil Khan, owner of the shops, said that he had three shops in Janda Bazaar, located at a 2-kilometre distance from the district headquarters Ghallanai.

He said that he had gone to a mosque to offer Maghrib prayer and as he came back he saw the flames were bellowing out of his two shops as someone had set them ablaze. He claimed that miscreants also torched his third shop later in the night. The owner said that the shops contained cloth, shoes and cosmetics.