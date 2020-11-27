close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2020

Awards for rights activists

Lahore

LAHORE:The Jury Committee of the Human Rights Society of Pakistan has announced giving awards to the following institution and people for their services in the field of human rights: those doctors, surgeons, anesthetists, nurses and para-medics who while saving Covid-19 patients, laid their own lives. President of Human Rights Society Asim Zafar has said that saving one life is saving the entire humanity and causing the death of one is the death of entire humanity. He pleads to all, political, social and religious leaders to avoid holding public gatherings and thereby join in the credit of saving human lives.

