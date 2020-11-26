close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

Civilian martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: India martyred a Pakistani father of three daughters when its forces opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said Wednesday, in what marks New Delhi's yet another ceasefire violation. According to Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the unprovoked firing occurred at the Bagsar Sector along the LoC, wherein Indian forces targeted civilian population. "An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters, was hit & embraced Shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on motorbike near his house in Garhi village," Babar Iftikhar shared on Twitter.

