PM visits Chaudhrys

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to win over the government's estranged allies, the PML-Q on Wednesday after holding a private meeting with the Chaudhry brothers. Geo News reported that the premier arrived at the PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's residence in Lahore to inquire after his health. Sources confirmed that two meetings were held between the delegations.

In the first meeting, the prime minister's aide Shahbaz Gill and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were present, whereas the PML-Q delegation consisted of Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The prime minister then held a one-on-one meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat, where discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere.

Sources said that after the meeting ended, the Chaudhry brothers' reservations were addressed.

Earlier, reports of differences between the government and the PML-Q came to the fore after the PTI's coalition ally skipped a luncheon hosted earlier this month by the prime minister at the PM Office.