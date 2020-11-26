close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

Ch Ahmed Mukhtar buried

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

LAHORE: Former defence minister and PPP stalwart from Gujrat Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar died here early Wednesday. He was 74. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Lahore after which his body was taken to Gujrat for burial.

Born in June 1946, Ahmed Mukhtar was the pioneer of Servis Industries. He got school education from Abbottabad and Saint Anthony, Lahore and moved to the US for higher studies where he got his masterâ€™s degree. Ahmed Mukhtar started politics in 1990 and in 1993, he rose to fame after defeating veteran Muslim Leaguer Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Shujaat and Ahmed Mukhtar contested five elections against each other in which Shujaat won three and Ahmed Mukhtar won two. He was a member of Benazir Bhutto cabinet in 1993 and later in the 2008 he served as minister for defence.

Latest News

More From Top Story