Ch Ahmed Mukhtar buried

LAHORE: Former defence minister and PPP stalwart from Gujrat Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar died here early Wednesday. He was 74. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in Lahore after which his body was taken to Gujrat for burial.

Born in June 1946, Ahmed Mukhtar was the pioneer of Servis Industries. He got school education from Abbottabad and Saint Anthony, Lahore and moved to the US for higher studies where he got his masterâ€™s degree. Ahmed Mukhtar started politics in 1990 and in 1993, he rose to fame after defeating veteran Muslim Leaguer Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Shujaat and Ahmed Mukhtar contested five elections against each other in which Shujaat won three and Ahmed Mukhtar won two. He was a member of Benazir Bhutto cabinet in 1993 and later in the 2008 he served as minister for defence.