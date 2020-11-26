Civilian martyred in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: India martyred a Pakistani father of three daughters when its forces opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said Wednesday, in what marks New Delhiâ€™s yet another ceasefire violation.

According to Director General of the Inter-ServicesPublic Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the unprovoked firing occurred at the Bagsar Sector along the LoC, wherein Indian forces targeted civilian population.

"An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters, was hit & embraced Shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on motorbike near his house in Garhi village," Babar Iftikhar shared on Twitter.