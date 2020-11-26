Football legend Maradona dies at 60

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 60, plunging the sport and his native Argentina into mourning.

Renowned along with Pele as one of the finest players ever to grace the field, the Argentine World Cup-winning captain had undergone brain surgery this month and died of a heart attack, a member of his entourage told AFP.

But the match that defined his tournament, and possibly his career, was that win over England, in which he scored two goals that will be remembered forever — for very different reasons.

In the 51st minute, as England goalkeeper Peter Shilton reached to catch the ball, Maradona jumped alongside him and with a deftness that fooled the eye, flicked the ball with his hand through the England goalkeeper´s arms and into the net. The referee allowed the goal to stand. After the game, Maradona said he scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

He struggled with addiction to cocaine and alcohol and had been plagued by poor health in recent years.Pele described Maradona as a “dear friend” and the 80-year-old Brazilian said he hoped they would “play together in the sky” one day.

Gary Lineker, who was in the England team defeated in 1986, said Maradona was “arguably the greatest of all time” but referred to that infamous goal by tweeting: “After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego.”

Lionel Messi led the tributes from modern-day players to his fellow Argentine, saying: “He has left us but he will never leave us because Diego is eternal.”Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Argentine media first reported Wednesday that Maradona had suffered a serious setback in his bid to recover from the surgery earlier this month to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.Family members were summoned to his home north of Buenos Aires before the announcement of his death was made.