Int’l Day to end violence against women marked

SUKKUR: The International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women was marked on Wednesday in Nawabshah to highlight the violence and abuse against women.While talking to media persons, NDF’s Tariq Hussain Channar and others said due to massive increase in rape cases and child abuse in Pakistan, the government should take immediate actions to minimise gender sensitization, harassment and sexual violence. They said the government should take affirmative steps in terms of legislation and implementation to ensure safety and protection of women, girls and others. They also demanded strict punishment for rape accused, adding to enhance proper reporting mechanism in police stations to ensure that the cases related to sexual violence must be dealt with sensitivity.

They said the police and authorities should be careful on the issues related to gender and sexual violence, demanding to introduce women desk at all police stations to deal with such cases. They said the media should also respect the rights of privacy and confidentiality of the rape victims and their families. They said affirmative action’s needs to be taken to stop blaming the victims, while strict punishment should be introduced for those who support blame game.