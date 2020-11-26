Former CNS Admiral Fasih Bokhari laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Fasih Bokhari was laid to rest in Islamabad on Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and a large number of retired and serving naval officials and civilians participated in the funeral prayers.

Admiral Bokhari had a distinguished naval career spanning over four decades. He had the honour of participating in Dwarka operation in 1965 War and heroic act of PNS Hangor, which sunk INS Khuki and damaged INS Kirpan in 1971 War. This act of valour and bravery marked the history by sinking a warship after World War-II. Besides, in all his professional pursuits, the former naval chief exhibited dynamic leadership skills, impeccable moral strength, remarkable professional competence and highest sense of responsibility.

Bokhari joined the Pakistan Navy in January 1959 and completed initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK. He was the graduate of the Naval War College, France. In May 1997, he was appointed as 13th Naval Chief of Pakistan Navy. The admiral had an illustrious career in command and staff assignments, both afloat and ashore. Besides, command of submarine squadron, PN Fleet and Chief of Staff, the admiral also represented the Pakistan Navy as senior Pakistan Naval Officer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In recognition of his meritorious services and outstanding performance, the admiral was awarded Sitara-e- Basalat and Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military). Floral wreaths on behalf of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior naval officers and civilian notables were laid on the admiral’s grave.