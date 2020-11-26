Donors pledge billions to Afghanistan, but with strings attached

GENEVA: International don-ors have pledged billions of dollars in civilian aid for Afghanistan, but many imposed tough conditions pending on progress in peace talks under way between the country’s government and Taliban.

Dozens of foreign nations, international institutions and the European Union took part at a virtual global conference hosted from the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday. But many, including the United States and Germany, introduced restrictions on future funding and some committed for just the next year - departing from four-year pledges made in the past. “We’re pleased to pledge today $300m ...with the remaining $300m available as we review progress in the peace process,” US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in a virtual address to the conference.