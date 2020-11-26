RDA distributes kitchen gardening racks

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tuesday distributed kitchen gardening steel framed racks among 50 female citizens to promote cultivation of vegetables at home.

The distribution ceremony was held at the Behbud NGO’s Headquarters on Tipu Road, says a press release.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was chief guest on the occasion.

NGO Chairperson, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and NGO members participated. The RDA chairman thanked the Behbud chairperson for his support and cooperation in continuing the project.

He said the main agenda of the government was to improve the lives and social status of people adding that the purpose of these small and big projects in the social sector in Pakistan was to provide employment to the people.

“They should have access to quality and organically rich vegetables grown naturally, which will improve their health and reduce the cost,” he said. Tariq said the RDA would continue to provide facilities to the poor people in Rawalpindi.