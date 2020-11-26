Ibrahimovic drops Sweden return hint ahead of Euros

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STOCKHOLM: AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Wednesday that he missed playing for Sweden and hinted that he may be open to a return to the national side for next year´s Euros.
The 39-year-old, who retired from international football after the World Cup in 2016, opened the door for a return after being awarded Sweden´s Footballer of the Year award for an astonishing 12th time.
"If you ask me I´ll be honest: yes, I miss the national team," he told Swedish daily Aftonbladet. "It´s no secret."
"The one who does not miss it, he has already finished his career. And I have not finished my career."
Ibra, who scored 62 goals in 116 internationals, has been in impressive form for AC Milan since his summer move, heading the Serie A scoring charts with 10 goals already this season.
He was more opaque, however, when asked directly how would he respond if coach Janne Andersson called him. "Give me time, I have to think about it," said Ibrahimovic.