Thu Nov 26, 2020
AFP
November 26, 2020

Pele mourns Maradona: ´I hope we´ll play together in the sky´

Sports

AFP
November 26, 2020

SAO PAULO: Brazilian football great Pele mourned his fellow legend Diego Maradona after the Argentine died Wednesday aged 60, saying he hoped they would "play together in the sky" one day.

"Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend," Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of Maradona hoisting the World Cup trophy in 1986.

"There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."

