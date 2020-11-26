Misbah, Yasir nominated for ICC Awards Of The Decade

LAHORE: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and leg spinner Yasir Shah are the only two Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC Awards Of The Decade.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) opened fan voting on Wednesday for a special edition of the ICC Awards of the Decade, celebrating and rewarding top performances of the decade in cricket for both men and women.

Fans can vote online on icc-cricket.com/awards and get a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to watch an ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup match.

The ICC Awards of The Decade will recognise the best players across cricket over the past 10 years, and for the first time the fansâ€™ voice will be heard in selecting the winners across categories, including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards. The fan vote will make up 10% of the voting, while votes from an expert panel will make up 90%.

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in menâ€™s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is): R Ashwin (India), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in womenâ€™s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is): Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Menâ€™s Test Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in menâ€™s Test cricket: James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

ICC Menâ€™s ODI Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in menâ€™s ODI cricket: MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa).

ICC Womenâ€™s ODI Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in womenâ€™s ODI cricket: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Jhulan Goswami (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Menâ€™s T20I Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in menâ€™s T20I cricket: Aaron Finch (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa).

ICC Womenâ€™s T20I Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in womenâ€™s T20I cricket: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Anya Shrubsole (England).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket: 2011 Winner â€“ MS Dhoni (India), 2012 Winner â€“ Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), 2013 Winner â€“ Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), 2014 Winner â€“ Katherine Brunt (England), 2015 Winner â€“ Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), 2016 Winner â€“ Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), 2017 Winner â€“ Anya Shrubsole (England), 2018 Winner â€“ Kane Williamson (New Zealand), 2019 Winner â€“ Virat Kohli (India).