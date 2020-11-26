close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

Good efforts

November 26, 2020

In the wake of ever-increasing rape cases across the country, the federal cabinet has approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020. It is a highly commendable step that will help provide a safe environment to citizens of Pakistan.

The incumbent government must take similar steps to deal with lawlessness in the country. Snatching, burglary and abduction cases are rising with each passing day. The combined efforts of the federal government and the opposition may turn Pakistan into a crime-free country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

