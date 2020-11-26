close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
AFP
November 26, 2020

Iran swaps jailed Aussie academic

World

TEHRAN: Iran has released Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, state television in the Islamic republic reported on Wednesday, in exchange for three Iranians.

"A businessman and two (other) Iranian citizens detained abroad on the basis of false accusations were freed in exchange for a spy with dual nationality working for" Israel, the broadcaster’s Iribnews website said, also identifying Moore-Gilbert by name.

