Azerbaijan probing war crimes

BAKU: Baku is investigating alleged war crimes committed by both Armenian and Azerbaijani forces during six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the country’s prosecutor general said on Wednesday. Azerbaijan and Armenia have traded accusations of war crimes in fierce fighting that erupted in Karabakh in late September, reigniting their simmering conflict for the control of the Armenian-populated region of Azerbaijan.

Videos circulated on social media during the fighting that allegedly showed executions of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani troops and Armenian soldiers defiling the bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told AFP his office was studying the footage as part of a probe into inhumane treatment of Azerbaijani prisoners and the defilement of bodies of Azerbaijani troops. "We have also initiated an investigation into inhumane treatment of Armenian servicemen that were taken prisoner," he said in an interview.