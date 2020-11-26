Irrigation dept performance

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi chaired a meeting to review the overall performance of the Irrigation Department here on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari and the officers concerned were also present. The Punjab agriculture minister directed that transparency and improvement should be made in the process of provision of water to the farmers at the tail ends of canals. For the convenience and awareness of the people, outlet size should be clearly described and work on installation of the data board be completed as soon as possible. Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi stressed the need to prevent water losses and make the recharge system effective. He directed that to early complete the rules for implementation of Water Act 2019 and quality, quantity and reservation of water be made more effective.