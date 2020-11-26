MoU signed for research awards for young physicians

LAHORE:Research awards will be given to young physicians to promote a culture of innovation and discovery in the field of medicine.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday.

The tripartite agreement was signed by UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram, Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) Vice-Chairman Professor Abdul Basit and the director marking of a private company, Mohsin Sheraz.

Under the agreement, young physicians will submit their research abstracts and posters to the Health Research Advisory Board through their departmental heads. Senior registrar level postgraduates from across the country will be eligible to participate in the competition.

Ten best research papers will be then selected at the national level. The first place research paper will get a cash grant of Rs 200,000. A grant of Rs 100,000 will be given for the second and Rs 50,000 for third position. The awards will also be given for the best research poster. On the occasion, a MoU was also signed among UHS, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and the private company on the digitization of affiliated hospitals.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said that the phase III trials on corona vaccine at UHS were going on successfully. He said that the digitization of hospitals would help manage patient data which would be used in research that would ultimately benefit patients.

Prof. Dr Abdul Basit said about 10,000 researches are being carried out in Pakistan but only one per cent are registered. He assured that HealthRAB would facilitate training of the young researchers.

Protection of human rights: The third annual human rights regional conference 2020 was organised by Youth Assembly for Human Rights in collaboration with human rights department and Punjab Anti-Narcotics Control Committee. The conference aimed to deliberate ways to protect basic human rights and curb growing incidents of child abuse.

It also discussed that the role of civil society in preventing drug abuse in society must be enhanced. Babar Sulehri, Central President, Youth Assembly for Human Rights, Mahendra Pal Singh Paji, Parliamentary Secretary, Human Rights and Dr Gulzar Ahmad, MS Divisional Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala and Rescue Head, DEO, Gujranwala Division Sajid Shah, Saima Sahar and Prof Maj Mashriqi participated in the conference.