Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by December 2.

The arguments of Khawaja brothers’ counsel on statements of prosecution witnesses were due for Wednesday but it couldn’t take place as the counsel didn’t appear before the court. The court showed its dismay over nonappearance of the counsel and directed Khawaja brothers to make sure presence of their counsel on next hearing.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court.

Three convicted: An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three fraudsters Zaheer Nasir, Zeeshan Ahmed and Maqsood over the charges embezzling Rs15 million from general public on the pretext of giving them handsome profit over their investments.

The NAB had filed a Corruption Reference (29/2019) in the court comprising evidence of misappropriation of public investments by collecting in the guise of investment in LEDs business. As per the reference, the accused cheated more than thirty investors by collecting around Rs15 million and fled the scene. NAB Lahore prosecution wing presented 39 witnesses in support to the said allegations, whereas, keeping in view the evidence presented by the graft busting agency and statements of the witnesses, the accountability court convicted all three accused.

remand extended: An accountability court Wednesday extended 14-day judicial remand of former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Asrar Saeed, an accused of corruption in the LOS Drain project. The NAB had arrested Asrar on charges of changing the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost. He is accused of causing a loss to the public money by making payments to some private contractors whom he wanted to oblige despite the objections raised by the project consultant.