Bilawal self-quarantines after political secretary tested positive

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has quarantined himself at the Bilawal House, Karachi after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for COVID-19. According to the PPP, Bilawal will remain in self-isolation until the results of his test expected to come out on Wednesday (today). Somoro tested positive in Islamabad on his return from Gilgit.