Wed Nov 25, 2020
Fazl meets Zardari, discusses political situation

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

KARACHI: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman met former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House here on Tuesday.

The JUI-F chief inquired about the health of the former president. The two also discussed the political situation in the country. The Maulana also congratulated Asif Zardari on the upcoming engagement of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, Asif Zardari also telephoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to condole the death of his mother. He said the death of the mother was a tragedy for offspring. He said he shared the personal loss of the Sharif family.

