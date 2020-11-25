close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
Land Record Centre begins functioning

National

 
JHANG: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) district head Ashar Hameed Sial Tuesday said Land Record Centre had started its work in a newly upgraded building of Tehsil Council as a temporary setup. He said the centre was established in a portion of Tehsil Council building for computerization of the record of public and private lands in 2010. Sial said to execute the revolutionary project of public and private lands record computerisation.

