Land Record Centre begins functioning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) district head Ashar Hameed Sial Tuesday said Land Record Centre had started its work in a newly upgraded building of Tehsil Council as a temporary setup. He said the centre was established in a portion of Tehsil Council building for computerization of the record of public and private lands in 2010. Sial said to execute the revolutionary project of public and private lands record computerisation.