Price Control Task Force meeting: Punjab minister orders sealing of shops of habitual profiteers

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has taken stern notice of the sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some areas and ordered to seal the shops of habitual profiteers.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Price Control here at Civil Secretariat Tuesday to review the availability of essential commodities, prices and monitoring mechanism. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

The minister directed for focusing on locally produced sugar in the markets. He questioned the administrative officers participating in the meeting that if the administration notifies the prices then why it is not implemented.

It is their responsibility to implement the administrative officers after notifying the prices. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent installation of panaflex of price in the markets.

He said the people were getting significant relief from Sahulat bazaars and flour, sugar, pulses and other commodities were being made available in these markets at lower prices than the normal market.